SmileDirectClub sees first-quarter impact as coronavirus disrupts operations

March 20 (Reuters) - Online dental company SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O said on Friday it expects material impact to its first-quarter earnings as it temporarily closes all its SmileShops, except those in Hong Kong, due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

The shops will remain closed through April 6, the company said.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru;Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

