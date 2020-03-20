US Markets

SmileDirectClub sees first-quarter impact as coronavirus disrupts operations

Online dental company SmileDirectClub Inc said on Friday it expects material impact to its first-quarter earnings as it temporarily closes all its SmileShops, except those in Hong Kong, due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

The shops will remain closed through April 6, the company said.

