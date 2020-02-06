SmileDirectClub (SDC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SmileDirectClub (SDC) closed at $14.15, marking a -0.04% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.33% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the direct-to-consumer teeth-straightening company had gained 33.49% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 3.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.24% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SDC as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 25, 2020.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SDC should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.87% lower. SDC is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

