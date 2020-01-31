SmileDirectClub (SDC) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know

SmileDirectClub (SDC) closed at $13.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.37% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the direct-to-consumer teeth-straightening company had gained 61.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.04%.

SDC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SDC should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 18.87% lower. SDC is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

