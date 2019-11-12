SmileDirectClub reports bigger quarterly loss on higher expenses

Nov 12 (Reuters) - SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O reported a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday, as the teeth alignment company spent more on marketing, in the company's first results since going public in September.

Net loss attributable widened to $88.3 million, or 89 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from a loss of $14.9 million, a year earlier.

Total quarterly revenue rose to $180.2 million from $119.7 million as more people bought its teeth aligners.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 7786;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.