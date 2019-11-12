US Markets

SmileDirectClub reports bigger quarterly loss on higher expenses

Contributor
Trisha Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

SmileDirectClub Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday, as the teeth alignment company spent more on marketing, in the company's first results since going public in September.

Nov 12 (Reuters) - SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O reported a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday, as the teeth alignment company spent more on marketing, in the company's first results since going public in September.

Net loss attributable widened to $88.3 million, or 89 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from a loss of $14.9 million, a year earlier.

Total quarterly revenue rose to $180.2 million from $119.7 million as more people bought its teeth aligners.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 7786;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular