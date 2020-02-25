SmileDirectClub reports bigger quarterly loss due to higher costs

US Markets

SmileDirectClub Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday as it spent more on marketing its teeth-aligners, in its second results since going public in 2019.

Net loss attributable to the company widened to $26.2 million, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $26 million, a year earlier.

Total quarterly revenue rose to $196.7 million from $128.5 million.

