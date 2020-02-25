SmileDirectClub reports bigger quarterly loss due to higher costs

Feb 25 (Reuters) - SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O reported a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday as it spent more on marketing its teeth-aligners, in its second results since going public in 2019.

Net loss attributable to the company widened to $26.2 million, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $26 million, a year earlier.

Total quarterly revenue rose to $196.7 million from $128.5 million.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.