SmileDirectClub reports bigger quarterly loss due to higher costs
Feb 25 (Reuters) - SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O reported a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday as it spent more on marketing its teeth-aligners, in its second results since going public in 2019.
Net loss attributable to the company widened to $26.2 million, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $26 million, a year earlier.
Total quarterly revenue rose to $196.7 million from $128.5 million.
(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
