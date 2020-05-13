SmileDirectClub reports bigger quarterly loss due to COVID-19 lockdowns

May 13 (Reuters) - SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday, as the company shut most of its SmileShops across the world due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Net loss attributable to the company widened to $29.3 million in the first quarter ended March 31, from $20.5 million a year earlier.

Total quarterly revenue rose to $196.7 million from $177.7 million.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

