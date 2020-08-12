US Markets
SDC

SmileDirectClub quarterly revenue slumps on delayed dental procedures

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

Dental products maker SmileDirectClub Inc reported an 82% fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as patients delayed dental procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Dental products maker SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O reported an 82% fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as patients delayed dental procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also reported a one-time charge of about $43 million related to lease abandonment, impairment of long-lived assets.

Net loss attributable to the company was $26.7 million in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $32.4 million a year earlier.

Total quarterly revenue fell to $107.07 million from $195.8 million.

(Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SDC ANTM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular