SmileDirectClub posts bigger-than-expected loss due to higher costs; shares plunge

Feb 25 (Reuters) - SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O posted a bigger-than-expected loss on Tuesday as the online dental company spent more on marketing its teeth-aligners and forecast a weak full-year revenue, sending its shares down about 18% after the bell.

The company sees 2020 revenue between $1 billion and $1.10 billion, the mid-point of which is below Street estimates, and expects adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization to be between $50 million and $75 million.

SmileDirectClub is among several large, money-losing startups whose IPOs in 2019 were received coolly by investors doubtful about their valuations and business models.

To boost growth, the company has partnered with larger healthcare companies including CVS Health Corp CVS.N and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O and in January launched a suite of oral care products exclusively available at Walmart U.S. stores and Walmart.com

During the fourth quarter, SmileDirectClub shipped 115,042 unique aligners, compared with 76,372 a year ago.

With the company's teledentistry model, patients can either get a 3D imaging of their teeth at SmileDirectClub's 300+ retail stores or using an impression kit online. The patients can then get custom-made aligners shipped directly to them.

During the quarter, marketing and selling expenses more than doubled to $141.1 million.

Net loss attributable to the company widened to $26.2 million, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $26 million, a year earlier.

On a per share basis, the company reported a loss of 25 cents versus analysts' expectations of a loss of 9 cents, according to IBES Refinitive data.

Total quarterly revenue rose to $196.7 million from $128.5 million.

