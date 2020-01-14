US Markets

SmileDirectClub jumps on plans to start selling aligners to dentists

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

Shares of SmileDirectClub Inc rose 17.4% on Tuesday after the online dentistry company said it would sell aligners directly to dentists, widening its distribution channel after a deal with rival Align Technology Inc expired last month.

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Shares of SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O rose 17.4% on Tuesday after the online dentistry company said it would sell aligners directly to dentists, widening its distribution channel after a deal with rival Align Technology Inc ALGN.O expired last month.

Shares of Align, which manufactured clear aligners for SmileDirectClub, were down 3.9% at $286.47.

SmileDirectClub, which sold its aligners online after virtual consultations using 3D imaging technology, said it was no longer obligated to stick to the direct-to-consumer channel as agreed with Align, which also makes clear aligners called Invisalign.

In 2016, Align signed a supply agreement to manufacture for SmileDirectClub. As part of the transaction, Align had acquired a 17% stake in SmileDirectClub for $46.7 million, which it no longer holds.

SmileDirectClub said starting this year it would provide its clear aligners to dentists and orthodontists, an in-office option.

"We have seen increasing demand from the dentists and orthodontists in our network who wish to provide SmileDirectClub clear aligners to their in-office patients," Co-Founder Alex Fenkell said.

The addition of a new distribution channel should benefit the company's volumes, Evercore ISI analyst Elizabeth Anderson said.

"However, many questions remain including dentists'/orthodontists' willingness to take up a product that they have heretofore seen as a competitor."

SmileDirectClub said it will support the new distribution channel through its existing clear aligner manufacturing operation in Antioch, Tennessee.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company's IPO was priced at $23 per share on Sept. 11, above the expected range. However, SmileDirectClub ended 2019 nearly 62% lower.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 1692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular