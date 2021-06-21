SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SmileDirectClub

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Chairman David Katzman for US$10m worth of shares, at about US$8.10 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$8.87. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for SmileDirectClub share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

SmileDirectClub insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:SDC Insider Trading Volume June 21st 2021

SmileDirectClub is not the only stock that insiders are buying.

SmileDirectClub Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, SmileDirectClub insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Specifically, Honorary Chairman of Clinical Advisory Board & Independent Director William Frist bought US$102k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does SmileDirectClub Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.5% of SmileDirectClub shares, worth about US$17m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The SmileDirectClub Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in SmileDirectClub shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for SmileDirectClub you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

