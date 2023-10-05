Smiledirectclub Inc - (SDC) Price Target Increased by 10.71% to 0.79

The average one-year price target for Smiledirectclub Inc - (NASDAQ:SDC) has been revised to 0.79 / share. This is an increase of 10.71% from the prior estimate of 0.71 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.50 to a high of 1.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 954.00% from the latest reported closing price of 0.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smiledirectclub Inc -. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 14.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDC is 0.03%, an increase of 61.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.50% to 17,459K shares. The put/call ratio of SDC is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,592K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prentice Capital Management holds 1,982K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,396K shares, representing a decrease of 20.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDC by 51.72% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,523K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,230K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,124K shares, representing an increase of 8.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDC by 22.12% over the last quarter.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 883K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,876K shares, representing a decrease of 112.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDC by 41.42% over the last quarter.

Smiledirectclub Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. ('SmileDirectClub') is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontist offices. Through its proprietary technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, offering consumers the ability to get clinically safe and effective treatment but without the 3x markup associated with traditional orthodontics. SmileDirectClub's mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone, from clear aligner therapy to premium oral care products. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Spain, Netherlands, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.