SmileDirectClub Dives on Mixed Q2

SmileDirectClub's (NASDAQ: SDC) latest set of quarterly figures didn't make a lot of investors happy. This occurred despite the fact that the results -- published after market hours on Wednesday -- showed a top line that exceeded expectations.

For the dental-aligner specialist's Q2 of 2020, total revenue clocked in at $107 million. Although that represented a 45% decline year over year, it came in well above the average analyst estimate of $83 million.

As for profitability, the company's GAAP net loss was nearly $94.7 million ($0.25 per share), almost three times as steep as the Q2 2019 deficit of $32.4 million. On average, prognosticators tracking the stock were modeling an $0.11 per-share shortfall for the period.

Image source: Getty Images.

The coronavirus pandemic certainly had an effect on SmileDirectClub's performance during the quarter. After all, since the early part of this year, the healthcare concerns of most Americans had little to do with cosmetic dentistry. Additionally, the outbreak has had a deleterious effect on the labor market; it's very possible that many existing and potential SmileDirectClub clients no longer have the disposable income for aligners.

Nevertheless, the company sounded an optimistic note on its immediate prospects. It wrote in the earnings release, without elaboration, that it's "making good progress" toward its goal of profitability in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the coming Q4.

It also wrote that, "As the low-cost provider with brand presence and no pricing pressure, and in an increasingly favorable climate for telehealth, the Company is well positioned to continue to gain share in the massively underserved market for clear aligners."

Investors don't seem to agree, though. They pushed SmileDirectClub shares down by nearly 16% on Thursday, a rate far steeper than the declines of the top stock indexes.

10 stocks we like better than SmileDirectClub, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SmileDirectClub, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.