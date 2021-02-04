SMIC's revenue growth will still be affected by external sanctions -co-CEO

SHANGHAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Revenue growth for China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp 0981.HK688981.SS (SMIC) will still be affected by external sanctions, co-chief executive Zhao Haijun said on Friday.

Zhao made the comments during an earnings call.

