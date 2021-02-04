US Markets

SMIC's revenue growth will still be affected by external sanctions -co-CEO

Josh Horwitz Reuters
Revenue growth for China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) will still be affected by external sanctions, co-chief executive Zhao Haijun said on Friday.

Zhao made the comments during an earnings call.

