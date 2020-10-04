US Markets

SMIC's HK shares to open 2.9% lower after U.S. export ban "exchanges"

Contributor
Donny Kwok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Hong Kong-listed shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) are set to open 2.9% lower after China's biggest chip maker said it had "preliminary exchanges" with the United States over export restrictions.

HONG KONG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation 0981.HK (SMIC) are set to open 2.9% lower after China's biggest chip maker said it had "preliminary exchanges" with the United States over export restrictions.

SMIC Hong Kong shares are set to open at HK$17.60 ($2.27) each. The benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI is set to open up 2.5% on Monday.

SMIC is conducting assessments on the impact of export restrictions on its production and operation activities, and it may have "potential material adverse effects" on the company's future production and operations, it said in a filing on Sunday.

($1 = 7.7501 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6470; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    The New Normal

    After a summer of big rallies, September brought a market swoon. Dan talks about the drivers behind the volatility and looks ahead to Q4.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular