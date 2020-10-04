SMIC's HK shares to open 2.9% lower after U.S. export ban "exchanges"

HONG KONG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation 0981.HK (SMIC) are set to open 2.9% lower after China's biggest chip maker said it had "preliminary exchanges" with the United States over export restrictions.

SMIC Hong Kong shares are set to open at HK$17.60 ($2.27) each. The benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI is set to open up 2.5% on Monday.

SMIC is conducting assessments on the impact of export restrictions on its production and operation activities, and it may have "potential material adverse effects" on the company's future production and operations, it said in a filing on Sunday.

($1 = 7.7501 Hong Kong dollars)

