Stocks

SMIC shares surge in Shanghai debut after $6.6 bln offering

Contributors
Samuel Shen Reuters
Josh Horwitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), China's biggest chipmaker, opened at 95 yuan on its Shanghai market debut, 246% higher than its offer price of 27.46 yuan.

SHANGHAI, July 16 (Reuters) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), China's biggest chipmaker, opened at 95 yuan on its Shanghai market debut, 246% higher than its offer price of 27.46 yuan.

SMIC 688981.SS has said it plans to use the $6.6 billion raised in its share sale ahead of Thursday's listing to build plants and replenish operating capital.

The Shanghai-based company has been bulking up its war chest amid broader tech-related tensions between the United States and China. Its debut on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market is being closely watched as a barometer of investor enthusiasm for chipmaker companies amid rising volatility.

SMIC's Hong Kong-listed shares 0981.HK fell around 10% in early morning in volatile trade.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Josh Horwitz; Editing by Jane Wardell)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular