SMIC says U.S. blacklisting will hurt its advanced technology R&D

Meg Shen Reuters
Roxanne Liu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China's biggest chipmaker SMIC said on Sunday that being put on a U.S. trade blacklist would pose a significant adverse impact to its research and development in its 10-nanometer and more advanced chip technology.

The United States added dozens of Chinese companies, including SMIC and Chinese drone manufacturer SZ DJI Technology Co, to a trade blacklist on Friday.

In a filing on the Shanghai stock exchange, the chipmaker said it did not expect the U.S. decision to have a major negative impact on its short-term operations and finances.

SMIC said it would keep communicating with the U.S. government and take all possible steps for a solution.

(Reporting by Meg Shen in Hong Kong and Roxanne Liu in Beijing; Editing by William Mallard)

((meg.shen@thomsonreuters.com; 852-39525805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

