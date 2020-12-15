SMIC says board aware CEO Liang intends to resign

China's top chipmaker SMIC said on Wednesday its board is aware that Mong-song Liang intends to resign from the CEO role.

The company is working actively to verify Liang's plans to leave, SMIC said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange.

