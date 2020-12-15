SMIC says board aware CEO Liang intends to resign

HONG KONG, Dec 16 (Reuters) - China's top chipmaker SMIC 0981.HK said on Wednesday its board is aware that Mong-song Liang intends to resign from the CEO role.

The company is working actively to verify Liang's plans to leave, SMIC said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange.

(Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((meg.shen@thomsonreuters.com; 852-39525805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.