SMIC returns to dollar bond market after five years

By Carol Chan

HONG KONG, Feb 21 (IFR) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation has returned to the US dollar market after a five-year absence with a tightly priced US$600m issue to take advantage of ample liquidity and low funding costs.

The Baa3/BBB– (Moody's/S&P) rated issuer yesterday priced five-year senior unsecured bonds at par to yield 2.693%, or Treasuries plus 133bp, the tight end of final guidance of 135bp (+/-2bp) and 37bp tighter than initial guidance of 170bp area.

The Reg S deal was the Hong Kong-listed semiconductor foundry company's first dollar bond since it last tapped the market in 2014 with a US$500m 4.125% bond due October 2019.

The deal was five times covered with final orders in excess of US$3bn from 112 accounts, including US$880m from the leads, even after a significant order attrition due to the aggressive pricing. Orders peaked at US$5.8bn ahead of the release of final guidance.

AGGRESSIVE PRICING

The final spread came way inside Nomura's trading desk's fair value estimate of Treasuries plus 150bp–155bp.

"The pricing was a bit aggressive," a banker on the deal said. "The market consensus seemed to put fair value at around Treasuries plus 150bp. Pricing about 10bp tighter than fair value looked reasonable, but the strong market momentum and book size enabled the issuer to be more aggressive level and increase the issue size."

SMIC initially sounded the market for US$500m.

Given that SMIC did not have dollar bonds outstanding, JBRs used references from tech names such as Sunny Optical Technology Group, Weibo, JD.com and Hon Hai Precision Industry as comparables.

"The demand for the deal was strong despite negative headlines such as Apple's profit warning and US threats of further action against Huawei ahead of the announcement of SMIC's mandate," said the banker. He said overall market momentum remained solid despite the coronavirus outbreak, allowing the issuer to achieve low funding cost whether in terms of spread or absolute yield.

However, there was some reckoning in the aftermarket, with the bonds trading about 4bp wider at 138bp/137bp over Treasuries late on Friday morning.

The bonds have an expected rating of Baa3 by Moody's.

Asia Pacific bought 96% of the bonds and EMEA 4%. Fund managers took 50%, banks and financial institutions 48%, and private banks, insurers and others 2%.

Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure to expand capacity and other general corporate purposes.

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

SMIC was established as part of the China's policy to develop a domestic integrated circuit industry. Its major shareholders were Datang Telecom (17%) and China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund (15.8%) as at end-2019, following several funding rounds. While none of SMIC's shareholders hold a majority stake, they are all government-related institutions with a demonstrated track record of injecting equity into SMIC, according to Moody's.

The company is the largest foundry in China for 8-inch and 12-inch wafers.

Nomura views SMIC as a beneficiary of the US-China trade tensions with China increasingly emphasizing the importance of self-sufficient semiconductor supply. It also believes the strong funding support from government-related entities will mitigate the financing risk from its aggressive capital expenditure and R&D funding needs.

"However, we do not expect the gap between SMIC and international leading peers (ie, TSMC, Samsung) to narrow significantly anytime soon and expect a long ramp-up period for SMIC considering intense pricing competition and continuous compressed margin, which leaves limited room for improvement for its fundamental/credit profile," Clare Guo, credit analyst at Nomura wrote in a note.

She also noted that substantially all of SMIC’s principal materials requirements must currently be sourced from outside of China, which poses a risk given the global trading uncertainty.

JP Morgan, ICBC International, Barclays and UBS were joint global coordinators as well as lead managers and bookrunners with SPDB International, ICBC Macau, BNP Paribas and Silk Road International.

