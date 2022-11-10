SMIC reports 35% rise in Q3 revenue, lifts capital expenditure plan

November 10, 2022 — 06:42 am EST

Written by Josh Horwitz for Reuters

SHANGHAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chinese chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) 0981.HK saw revenue rise 34.7% year-on-year to $1.91 billion in the third quarter, according to a market filing published on Thursday.

Gross profit was $742.2 million, up 58.6% year-on-year, and the company revised its capital expenditure plan for the year from $5 billion to $6.6 billion.

It added that it expects revenue for the full year 2022 to be around $7.3 billion, a 34% year-on-year increase.

