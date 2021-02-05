Markets

SMIC Q4 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. reported fourth quarter profit to owners of the company of $257.04 million, an increase of 189.7% from previous year. Earnings per ADS was $0.15 compared to $0.08. Fourth quarter revenue was $981.09 million, an increase of 16.9 percent from last year.

For the first quarter, the company projects: revenue to increase by 7% to 9% quarter-on-quarter; and gross margin to range from 17% to 19%.

Gao Yonggang, CFO of SMIC, said: "For 2021, our annual revenue target is mid-to-high single digit percentage growth; revenue target for first half is around $2.1 billion; and annual gross margin target is in the mid-teens range."

