SMIC Q2 Net Profit Declines YoY; Revenue Up 41.6%

(RTTNews) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. reported second quarter profit attributable to owners of $514.33 million, a decline of 25.2% from prior year. Earnings per share was $0.06 compared to $0.09. Gross profit was $750.5 million, compared to $405.0 million, a year ago. Gross margin was 39.4%, compared to 30.1%. Revenue was $1.90 billion, up 41.6% from last year.

For the third quarter, the company expects: revenue to be flat to up 2% from second quarter; and gross margin to range from 38% to 40%.

