News & Insights

Stocks

SMIC Hits Record Revenue with Strategic Growth

November 07, 2024 — 06:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (HK:0981) has released an update.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) reported a significant 14% increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2024, reaching a record $2.17 billion. The company’s gross margin also improved to 20.5%, supported by increased production capacity and higher utilization rates. These results demonstrate SMIC’s strong market position and strategic focus as it aims to maintain its growth momentum.

For further insights into HK:0981 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.