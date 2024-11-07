SMIC Hits Record Revenue with Strategic Growth

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (HK:0981) has released an update.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) reported a significant 14% increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2024, reaching a record $2.17 billion. The company’s gross margin also improved to 20.5%, supported by increased production capacity and higher utilization rates. These results demonstrate SMIC’s strong market position and strategic focus as it aims to maintain its growth momentum.

For further insights into HK:0981 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.