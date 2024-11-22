SMI Vantage Limited Reshuffles Leadership Team

SMI Vantage Limited (SG:Y45) has released an update.
SMI Vantage Limited announces the resignation of Mr. Ho Kwok Wai as Non-Executive Chairman and Director, prompting a reshuffle in its board committees. The company expresses gratitude for Mr. Ho’s contributions while appointing new leaders, including Mark Francis Bedingham as Executive Director and CEO, to guide the strategic direction forward.
