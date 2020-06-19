SMI to raise Rp1trn from three-tranche bonds

MUMBAI, June 19 (IFR) - Sarana Multi Infrastruktur is planning to raise up to Rp1trn (US$71m) from a three-tranche bond issue, according to an offer document.

The Indonesian infrastructure financing company has set indicative yields in the range of 6.25%-7.50% for a 370-day piece, 7.15%-8.40% for a three-year tranche and 7.50%-8.75% for a five-year piece.

Books opened on June 18 and close on 26 July.

The funds will be used for financing infrastructure projects.

The bonds are rated AAA Pefindo.

Mandiri Sekuritas is the lead arranger for the offering.

Bank Indonesia cut its key policy rate by 25bp to 4.25% yesterday against a backdrop of weak economic outlook. The central bank also lowered the deposit and lending facility rates by 25bps each to 3.5% and 5.0% each.

The bond-market response was muted, with short-end Indonesian bond yields trading 3bp-5bp lower, said analysts.

Indonesia's 10-year government benchmark yield is down by 120bp to 7.17% from its March peak of 8.3%. The central bank’s priority is to keep debt markets and yields steady by capping financing costs as the borrowing program to fund the revised deficit gets underway, said DBS in a note today.

Bank Indonesia has been actively buying government bonds from the primary and secondary market to stabilise yields, part of its quantitative easing measures.

(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by Steve Garton)

