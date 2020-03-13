SMI Snaps 6-day Losing Streak, Ends Notably Higher On Bargain Hunting

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Friday, mirroring the trend across global markets, as investors chose to do some bargain hunting after recent big declines.

Still, the undertone was quite cautious due to lingering worries about the coronovirus outbreak and its imminent impact on global growth.

According to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University, Maryland, the coronavirus has now infected more than 137,000 people worldwide, with more than 5,000 deaths.

The benchmark SMI ended up 97.12 points, or 1.17%, at 8,367.56, after scaling a low of 8,266.48 and a high of 9,042.54 intraday.

On Thursday, the index plummeted 882.06 points or 9.64% to 8,270.44, extending losses to a sixth straight session and giving up about 20% in that span.

Roche Holding gained nearly 3%. The drug giant has been granted emergency use authorization by the FDA.

The FDA said this is the first commercially distributed diagnostic test to receive emergency authorization during the coronavirus outbreak.

Roche said it is committed to delivering as many tests as possible and is going to the limits of its production capacity.

The emergency authorization of the Roche test comes amid rising concerns about the relatively low levels of coronavirus testing in the U.S.

Richemont ended nearly 4% up, Sika gained 3.6% and Givaudan scored a gain of about 2.1%. Swisscom, Swatch Group, UBS Group and Novartis ended higher by 1 to 1.85%.

Among the losers in the SMI, Adecco declined 2.7%, Swiss Life Holding, Swiss Re and LafargeHolcim ended lower by 1.6 to 2%, while Credit Suisse and SGS shed 1.1% and 1%, respectivey.

In the midcap section, Dufry gained nearly 6%, Lindt & Spruengli gained 4.2% and Ems Chemie rallied 3.6%. Flughafen Zurich, Sunrise Communications, Logitech and Schindler Holding gained 1.3 to 3%.

AMS declined nearly 10%. Vifor Pharma and Julius Baer shed 5.9% and 4.4%, respectively, while Straumann Holding, OC Oerlikon Corp, Dorma Kaba Holding, Bucher Industries, Sonova and BB Biotech lost 1.7 to 3%.

Among the other major markets in Europe, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended stronger by 2.46%, France's CAC 40 gained 1.83% and Germany's DAX advanced 0.77%. The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 1.43%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.