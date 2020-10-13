SMI Snaps 3-day Winning Streak, Ends Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended weak on Tuesday as rising worries about a surge in coronavirus cases in several countries across the globe and fresh lockdown restrictions raised concerns about economic recovery.

News that Johnson & Johnson has paused its late-state coronavirus vaccine trials due to an unexplained illness of a patient raised worries that a vaccine to treat the virus may be delayed.

Profit taking at a few frontline counters after three successive days of gains also contributed to the market's weak close.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 27.74 points or 0.27% at 10,336.36. The index, which rose to 10,407.01 by early afternoon after a flat start, touched a low of 10,316.61 in the session. The index had gained an aggregate of about 1.7% in the previous three sessions.

Swiss Life Holding shared declined 2.3%. Zurich Insurance Group and Swiss Re both ended lower by about 1.6%. LafargeHolcim, Sika and Partners Group lost 0.9 to 1.1%.

Givaudan and Swisscom gained 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively. Nestle edged up marginally. The company said in an update on results of tender offer for Aimmune Therapeutics, that about 43.44 million Aimmune shares were validly tendered.

In the midcap section, Dufry plunged more than 9%, extending recent losses. Flughafen Zurich, AMS, Helvetia and OC Oerlikon Corp lost 2.5 to 3.4%.

Vifor Pharma, Swiss Prime Site and Baloise Holding also declined sharply, while BB Biotech gained 1.7% and Kuehne & Nagel, Logitech and VAT Group ended higher by 0.8 to 1%.

