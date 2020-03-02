SMI Rebounds From Recent Losses, Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Monday, rebounding from recent losses, as investors picked up shares amid optimism global central banks will step up stimulus to help offset the impact of the coronavirus and boost global growth.

The benchmark SMI, which rose to 10,136.86 after a somewhat shaky start, briefly slipped into negative territory an hour past noon, but recovered to eventually end the session on a firm note at 9,950.83, gaining 119.80 points, or 1.22%.

On Friday, the SMI ended with a loss of 374.43 points, or 3.67%, at 9,831.03, about 105 points off the day's low of 9,725.32. The index had hit an all-time high of 11,270.00 just a few sessions earlier.

Geberit, Zurich Insurance Group, Swisscom, Lonza Group, Givaudan and Swiss Life Holding gained 2 to 2.7%, while LafargeHolcim ended nearly 2% up.

Swiss Re, Nestle, Roche Holding, Sika, Alcon and SGS gained 1 to 1.75%, while Novartis advanced nearly 1%.

Adecco declined 2.8%. Richemont and Credit Suisse closed lower by 1.5% and 1%, respectively. UBS Group ended lower by about 0.8%.

Among the stocks in the midprice index, BB Biotech surged up 4.75%. Vifor Pharma gained nearly 3%, while Kuehne & Nagel, Dorma Kaba Holding and Schindler Holding ended higher by 2.3 to 2.6%.

Partners Group, Swiss Prime Site, Logitech, Ems Chemie Holding, Schindler Ps, VAT Group, Baloise Holding and Straumann Holding gained 1.5 to 2%.

On the other hand, Dufry declined 5.4%. OC Oerlikon Corp ended down 2.1%, while Georg Fischer and AMS lost 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively.

The Swiss National Bank said it posted an annual profit of 48.9 billion Swiss francs ($50.71 billion). The bank also said that it would double its payout to Switzerland's regional and central governments.

In economic news, the procure.ch Manufacturing PMI in Switzerland increased to 49.5 in February 2020 from 47.8 in the previous month. Economists expected the reading to come in at 48.1.

