SMGZY vs. TRI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Technology Services sector might want to consider either Smiths Group PLC (SMGZY) or Thomson Reuters (TRI). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, both Smiths Group PLC and Thomson Reuters are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

SMGZY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.09, while TRI has a forward P/E of 42.53. We also note that SMGZY has a PEG ratio of 1.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TRI currently has a PEG ratio of 3.82.

Another notable valuation metric for SMGZY is its P/B ratio of 2.69. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TRI has a P/B of 5.95.

These metrics, and several others, help SMGZY earn a Value grade of A, while TRI has been given a Value grade of C.

Both SMGZY and TRI are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that SMGZY is the superior value option right now.

