SMG Ties Up With Bonnie Plants & Gardenuity to Launch Inspired to Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG, Bonnie Plants and Gardenuity have joined forces to launch the Inspired to Gro Patio Garden Collection, an all-round solution designed to help new and emerging gardeners grow successfully from day one through a fully integrated gardening experience.

The new collection combines ScottsMiracle-Gro’s trusted plant nutrients, Bonnie Plants’ fully rooted starter plants and Gardenuity’s gardening guidance platform into a single package. The collaboration aims to eliminate barriers that prevented interested consumers from starting and sustaining a garden by delivering them with the resources needed to plant, grow and thrive in one seamless experience. It will boost consumers’ confidence, making the activity easier for beginners.

As the consumer interest in gardening is rising, driven by prioritization of wellness, sustainability and access to fresh food. The collection includes three options: the Everyday Good Seasonal Herb Garden, the Well Bloomed Limited Edition Edible Flower and Seasonal Herb Garden, and the Simply Rooted Seasonal Vegetable and Herb Garden.

The Inspired to Gro kit is made available on various e-commerce sites. Each kit features a Gardenuity’s signature 5-gallon, double-stitched, durable grow bag, custom-blended soil, four fully rooted selected plants and plant food, along with personalized support through Gardenuity’s Grow Pro platform.

SMG stock has gained 8.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s 21.7% growth.



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SMG’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

SMG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space areAgnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVN and Balchem Corporation BCPC.

While AEM and BVN sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, BCPC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $13.28 per share, indicating a rise of 60.39% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 10.77%. AEM’s shares have soared 86% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVN’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $3.88 per share, indicating a 17.58% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 80.4%. BVN’s shares have jumped 119.4% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $5.47 per share, indicating a 6.2% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters, while missing it in the remaining two.

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The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (BVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.