$SMG stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SMG stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $79,321,923 of trading volume.

$SMG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SMG:

$SMG insiders have traded $SMG stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERSHIP, L.P. HAGEDORN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 208,550 shares for an estimated $14,426,839 .

. JAMES HAGEDORN (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 142,733 shares for an estimated $10,213,388 .

. ROBERT HAGEDORN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 108,550 shares for an estimated $8,100,353 .

. NATHAN ERIC BAXTER (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,359 shares for an estimated $856,097 .

. CHRISTOPHER HAGEDORN (EVP & Chief of Staff) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,568 shares for an estimated $255,115 .

. BRIAN E SANDOVAL sold 1,513 shares for an estimated $99,645

$SMG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of $SMG stock to their portfolio, and 282 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SMG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SMG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

