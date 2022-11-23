SMG Ex-Dividend Reminder - 11/25/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/25/22, Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.66, payable on 12/9/22. As a percentage of SMG's recent stock price of $56.19, this dividend works out to approximately 1.17%, so look for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co to trade 1.17% lower — all else being equal — when SMG shares open for trading on 11/25/22.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SMG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.70% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SMG's low point in its 52 week range is $39.055 per share, with $167.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.76.
In Wednesday trading, Scotts Miracle-Gro Co shares are currently off about 0.7% on the day.
