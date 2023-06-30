SMG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.11, changing hands as high as $63.22 per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMG's low point in its 52 week range is $39.055 per share, with $90.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.81.

