SMFG's Q3 profit jumps 43% as economic activities recover

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

January 30, 2023 — 02:00 am EST

Written by Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc 8316.T, Japan's second-largest bank, on Monday reported a 42.6% increase in third-quarter net profit thanks to a continuing recovery in economic activities as the coronavirus pandemic eased.

SMFG posted a profit of 240.6 billion yen ($1.3 billion) in the October-December period versus 168.7 billion yen, according to Reuters' calculations based on nine-month cumulative figures disclosed in a stock exchange filing.

SMFG kept its full-year profit forecast through March at 770 billion yen, which compared with the 794.8 billion yen average of 12 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

A level of loan-loss provisions remained subdued, as the Japanese government continued to normalise the nation's social and economic activities.

A weak yen, driven by a widening gap between U.S. and Japanese interest rates, inflated profits earned abroad. A brisk lending business in Japan and abroad also helped lift quarterly earnings.

Shares of SMFG have jumped about 20% since the Bank of Japan's surprise tweak to its bond yield control in late December, a decision that sparked expectations that the central bank could change its interest rate policy soon.

An exit from ultra-easy policy would widen the spread between deposit and lending rates, a boost for Japanese banks' core earnings after years of being squeezed by rock-bottom rates.

