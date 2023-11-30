News & Insights

SMFG names deputy Nakashima as group CEO after predecessor's death

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

November 30, 2023 — 01:51 am EST

Written by Chang-Ran Kim for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 8316.T said on Thursday it has appointed Deputy President and Executive Officer Toru Nakashima as its group CEO following the death of its previous head, Jun Ohta, last week.

Nakashima's appointment will take effect on Friday, Japan's second-biggest lender said in a statement.

Nakashima, 60, joined then-Sumitomo Bank in 1986 and has been Ohta's deputy since April. Ohta died of pancreatic cancer aged 65 on Saturday, the company said earlier this week.

