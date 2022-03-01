SMFG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Tokyo (Symbol: SMFG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.01, changing hands as low as $6.92 per share. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc Tokyo shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMFG's low point in its 52 week range is $6.395 per share, with $7.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.92.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.