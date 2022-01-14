Commodities
SMCP shareholders vote for board reshuffle

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The shareholders of fashion group SMCP SMCP.PA on Friday voted to dismiss five board members associated with its former majority owner Shandong Ruyi, including board president Yafu Qiu and his daughter Chenran Qiu, and add three new independent members.

