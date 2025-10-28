SMCP (ENXTPA:SMCP) Price Target Increased by 12.98% to 7.81

The average one-year price target for SMCP (ENXTPA:SMCP) has been revised to €7.81 / share. This is an increase of 12.98% from the prior estimate of €6.92 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €6.06 to a high of €8.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.57% from the latest reported closing price of €6.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in SMCP. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMCP is 0.01%, an increase of 29.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.27% to 867K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 207K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares , representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCP by 11.16% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 136K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares , representing a decrease of 25.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCP by 20.79% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 118K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 84K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 59K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCP by 30.53% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

