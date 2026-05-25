SMCI vs. GOOGL: Which Stock is a Safer Bet in the AI Ecosystem?

Super Micro Computer SMCI and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL are two crucial players in the AI data center market. While Super Micro Computer provides server and storage infrastructure to set up AI data centers, Alphabet develops custom-designed, application-specific integrated circuits and owns AI factories to run its large language models.

SMCI has strengthened its AI servers, GPU racks, liquid cooling, modular data-center systems and partnership with NVIDIA, while GOOGL controls its entire ecosystem with cloud platform, networking, AI models and physical data centers containing its own tensor processing units.

Considering the unprecedented growth forecast of the AI market, both companies are likely to capitalize on the emerging trends. Given this scenario, let's closely examine the fundamentals of the two companies, so investors can make an informed bet.

The Case for SMCI Stock

Super Micro Computer is benefiting from a rapid surge in global AI infrastructure spending, driven by hyperscalers, NeoCloud providers, sovereign AI initiatives, AI factories and enterprise customers as they deploy next-generation AI workloads. SMCI has rapidly transformed from a traditional server manufacturer into a full-stack AI infrastructure and end-to-end data center solutions provider through its expanding Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) portfolio.

Management highlighted that SMCI is now evolving into a “total data center solution provider,” offering not only AI servers and storage but also liquid cooling infrastructure, networking, power shelves, battery backup systems, deployment services and software management tools. DCBBS is increasingly helping the company improve customer stickiness, enhance margins and generate recurring software and service revenues.

As DCBBS continues to gain traction with both existing and new customers, management expects the segment to contribute at least 20% of net income within the next two years and more than 25% over the longer term. SMCI’s AI GPU-related platforms contributed more than 80% of total revenues in the third quarter, underscoring its central role in the AI server ecosystem. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, SMCI revenues grew 123%, despite customer deployment delays linked to site readiness pushing some revenues into upcoming quarters.

SMCI’s backlog and order activity remain at record levels, supported by industry-wide AI infrastructure demand and ongoing shortages of GPUs, CPUs and memory. The company continues to benefit from close relationships with major semiconductor vendors, especially NVIDIA, AMD, Intel and Arm. SMCI is on track to scale rack production capacity to more than 6,000 AI racks per month by the end of fiscal 2026, including 3,000 direct liquid cooling racks monthly.

Despite SMCI’s extraordinary growth trajectory, competitive pressure, working capital strain and regulatory risks remain key concerns for the company. SMCI remains highly dependent on AI infrastructure spending cycles, with AI GPU-related platforms accounting for more than 80% of quarterly revenues. Such concentration exposes the company to fluctuations in AI capital expenditure trends, GPU supply dynamics and hyperscaler deployment cycles.

The Case for GOOGL Stock

Traditionally, Alphabet was primarily viewed for its search engine, YouTube and advertising platform. To make these offerings even more powerful, Alphabet is now expanding itself with a vertically integrated AI ecosystem including advanced AI infrastructure, custom silicon, AI data centers, cloud architecture, networking, cybersecurity and enterprise AI platforms. Alphabet had declared itself an “AI-first company” and now controls most of the layers of its AI offerings.

Alphabet is one of the few companies that spans nearly every layer of the AI value chain simultaneously, giving it an unusually high degree of vertical integration and end-to-end control over the AI ecosystem. At the hardware layer, the company develops custom Tensor Processing Units, AI servers, networking systems and advanced data center architectures optimized for machine learning workloads.

At the infrastructure layer, Alphabet operates global cloud infrastructure, hyperscale compute clusters and extensive fiber networking systems that support both internal AI operations and external enterprise customers. Besides these, Alphabet also covers the platform layer, model layer and consumer distribution. The demand for its infrastructure support is linked to its platform offerings.

As Google Cloud benefits from accelerating generative AI adoption driven by leading models such as Gemini, Imagen, Veo, Chirp, and Lyria, its expanding enterprise customer base has become a major growth catalyst. As more businesses deploy AI workloads across Google Cloud’s ecosystem, demand for the company’s AI infrastructure, compute capacity, networking, and data center support continues to rise significantly.

More than 120,000 enterprises use Gemini, including AI companies like Lovable and Open Evidence and global enterprises like Airbus and Honeywell. Moreover, 95% of the top 20 and over 80% of the top 100 SaaS companies use Gemini, including Salesforce and Shopify. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOOGL’s 2026 revenues projects year-over-year growth of 23%.

Stock Price Performance and Valuation of SMCI & GOOGL

Shares of SMCI and GOOGL have appreciated 21.5% and 22.3%, respectively, year to date.

YTD Performance Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SMCI is trading at a forward 12-month Price to Sales ratio of 0.43X, which is lower than its median of 0.52X. GOOGL is trading at a forward sales multiple of 10.15X, higher than its median of 8.76X.

Forward 12 Month (P/S) Valuation Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Do Earnings Estimates Compare for SMCI & GOOGL?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SMCI’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.56 per share, revised up by 30 cents in the past 30 days. This indicates a 24.5% rise year over year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. Price and Consensus

Super Micro Computer, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Super Micro Computer, Inc. Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOOGL’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $14.29 per share, revised upward by $1.63 in the past 30 days. This indicates a 32.2% increase year over year.

Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

Conclusion: SMCI vs. GOOGL Stock

While SMCI is benefiting from the AI infrastructure boom, Alphabet appears to be the stronger long-term investment due to its deeper vertical integration, broader AI ecosystem and stronger financial foundation. SMCI primarily operates as a hardware and AI server supplier dependent on hyperscaler spending cycles and semiconductor supply dynamics. Alphabet controls nearly every layer of the AI value chain. Given these factors, GOOGL seems to be a safer bet right now.

SMCI and GOOGL carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.