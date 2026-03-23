SMCI Unveils AI Products With NVIDIA Integration: What's Ahead?

Super Micro Computer SMCI is rapidly expanding its AI portfolio with NVIDIA’s latest chips integrated into its products. SMCI recently launched multiple advanced computing systems for AI factories, enterprise data centers and edge AI with NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs.

SMCI is enabling AI adoption in AI factories with high-density 4U/5U systems with up to eight GPUs per node. In enterprise scale and Edge AI scale, it is implementing 1U/2U servers with six GPUs and four GPUs, respectively. SMCI is also addressing AI inferencing with NVIDIA’s BlueField-4 STX architecture for storage systems.

The company has also integrated NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 and HGX Rubin NVL8 systems in its data center building block systems. Earlier, the company had become the first to market with the latest AI servers, including systems built on NVIDIA’s B200 and GB200 platforms, making it well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for AI infrastructure.

Due to these factors, Super Micro Computer’s high-performance and energy-efficient servers are gaining traction among AI data centers, HPC and hyperscalers. However, the company has faced challenges related to reports of potential export-control scrutiny by U.S. authorities.

Despite these near-term challenges, SMCI is well-positioned to reach a $40 billion revenue goal in fiscal 2026, given its edge in the AI server and storage market.

How Competitors Fare Against SMCI

The AI data center market is likely to witness a CAGR of 27.5% from 2026 to 2032, reaching a market size of $2,023 billion, per a report by MarketsAndMarkets. Big players like Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE and Dell Technologies DELL are competing with SMCI in this space.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise offers a range of servers, including HPE ProLiant, HPE Synergy, HPE BladeSystem and HPE Moonshot servers. Dell Technologies has built the Dell AI Factory in collaboration with NVIDIA. Dell also collaborated with Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI for Dell PowerEdge servers.

SMCI’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Super Micro Computer have plunged 50.8% in the past year against the Zacks Computer – Storage Devices industry’s growth of 244.5%.

SMCI One-Year Performance Chart



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From a valuation standpoint, SMCI trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.27, lower than the industry’s average of 2.40.

SMCI Forward 12-Month (P/S) Valuation Chart



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Super Micro Computer’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of approximately 7.8% and 31.9%, respectively. Estimates for fiscal 2026 have been revised downward in the past 30 days, while estimates for fiscal 2027 earnings have been revised upward in the past 30 days.



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Super Micro Computer currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.