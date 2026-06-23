SMCI Stock Soars 15% on NVIDIA AI Tailwind: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI had a turbulent journey over the past couple of years, weighed down by a series of controversies, including allegations tied to NVIDIA Corporation NVDA-powered server shipments and concerns over past accounting discrepancies.

Despite the odds, Supermicro has staged a strong comeback this year and continues to benefit from surging demand for artificial intelligence (AI) by expanding its server capacity. Demand for its Data Center Building Block Solutions (“DCBBS”) remains robust as consumers continue to adopt its end-to-end server, networking and storage offerings.

Adding to the momentum, Supermicro’s shares soared more than 15% on Monday, banking on a fresh positive catalyst. Let’s examine what sparked the move and whether investors should consider buying the stock now.

NVIDIA Partnership and AI Demand Fuel SMCI’s Growth Story

Supermicro’s shares went up sharply on Monday after the company unveiled an AI and high-performance computing data center blueprint at the ISC 2026 conference held in Hamburg, Germany, built around NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin NVL4 platform, citing prnewswire.com. The blueprint leverages Supermicro’s DCBBS platform, which integrates servers, networking, cooling and power systems to help supercomputing centers deploy faster.

Supermicro’s collaboration with NVIDIA to deploy AI-optimized high-performance servers has positioned the company as a major supplier of infrastructure for large-scale AI and machine learning applications, reinforcing its long-term growth potential.

Demand for AI server infrastructure, anyhow, remains strong as Supermicro’s revenues of $10.2 billion in the fiscal third quarter of 2026 more than doubled year over year, according to ir.supermicro.com. Supermicro expects revenues to increase further to $11.0 billion to $12.5 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2026 and to $38.9 billion to $40.4 billion for fiscal year 2026.

Supermicro’s profitability continues to improve, with its net income for the fiscal third quarter increasing to $483 million from $109 million reported a year ago. Meanwhile, gross margin increased to 9.9% from 9.6%, highlighting better pricing, a favorable product mix and growing contributions from its DCBBS business.

SMCI Stock: Buy, Hold, or Take Profits Now?

NVIDIA-powered AI infrastructure, accelerating revenue growth and margin expansion are strengthening Supermicro’s long-term outlook, which should encourage stakeholders to hold on to the stock rather than sell.

However, it’s safe for new investors to stay on the sidelines until Supermicro’s cash flow improves and its balance sheet strengthens. This is because in the fiscal third quarter of 2026, Supermicro reported an operating cash outflow of $6.6 billion and a debt burden of $8.8 billion. Moreover, Supermicro’s debt-to-equity ratio of 88.2% far exceeds the Computer-Storage Devices industry’s 17%, indicating greater financial risk and increased vulnerability to economic slumps.





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Supermicro currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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