$SMCI stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

April 23, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$SMCI stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,113,899,872 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $SMCI:

$SMCI Insider Trading Activity

$SMCI insiders have traded $SMCI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GEORGE KAO (SVP, OPERATIONS) sold 71,720 shares for an estimated $3,620,712
  • LIANG CHIU-CHU SARA LIU sold 46,293 shares for an estimated $2,322,566
  • CHARLES LIANG (President and CEO) sold 46,293 shares for an estimated $2,322,566
  • ROBERT L BLAIR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,460 shares for an estimated $828,557.

$SMCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $SMCI stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SMCI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SMCI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMCI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$SMCI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SMCI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Reduce" rating on 11/06/2024

$SMCI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SMCI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SMCI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Northland Securities set a target price of $70.0 on 03/06/2025
  • George Wang from Barclays set a target price of $25.0 on 11/06/2024
  • Michael Ng from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $28.0 on 11/06/2024
  • Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $45.0 on 10/30/2024

