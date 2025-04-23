$SMCI stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SMCI stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,113,899,872 of trading volume.

$SMCI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SMCI:

$SMCI insiders have traded $SMCI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE KAO (SVP, OPERATIONS) sold 71,720 shares for an estimated $3,620,712

LIANG CHIU-CHU SARA LIU sold 46,293 shares for an estimated $2,322,566

CHARLES LIANG (President and CEO) sold 46,293 shares for an estimated $2,322,566

ROBERT L BLAIR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,460 shares for an estimated $828,557.

$SMCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $SMCI stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SMCI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SMCI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMCI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.

$SMCI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SMCI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025

Citigroup issued a "Reduce" rating on 11/06/2024

$SMCI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SMCI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SMCI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Northland Securities set a target price of $70.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 George Wang from Barclays set a target price of $25.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Michael Ng from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $28.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $45.0 on 10/30/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.