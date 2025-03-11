$SMCI stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SMCI stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,580,045,036 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SMCI:
$SMCI Insider Trading Activity
$SMCI insiders have traded $SMCI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GEORGE KAO (SVP, OPERATIONS) sold 71,720 shares for an estimated $3,620,712
- LIANG CHIU-CHU SARA LIU sold 46,293 shares for an estimated $2,322,566
- CHARLES LIANG (President and CEO) sold 46,293 shares for an estimated $2,322,566
- ROBERT L BLAIR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,460 shares for an estimated $828,557.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SMCI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $SMCI stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK removed 3,147,350 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $131,055,654
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. removed 386,054 shares (-95.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,766,925
- SCOUT INVESTMENTS, INC. removed 273,770 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,399,782
- RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES removed 194,730 shares (-40.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,108,557
- EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 171,400 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,137,096
- RESONA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO.,LTD. removed 161,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,922,520
- DNB ASSET MANAGEMENT AS removed 141,129 shares (-57.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,301,611
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$SMCI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SMCI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMCI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
You can track data on $SMCI on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.