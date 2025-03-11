$SMCI stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SMCI stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,580,045,036 of trading volume.

$SMCI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SMCI:

$SMCI insiders have traded $SMCI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE KAO (SVP, OPERATIONS) sold 71,720 shares for an estimated $3,620,712

LIANG CHIU-CHU SARA LIU sold 46,293 shares for an estimated $2,322,566

CHARLES LIANG (President and CEO) sold 46,293 shares for an estimated $2,322,566

ROBERT L BLAIR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,460 shares for an estimated $828,557.

$SMCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $SMCI stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SMCI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SMCI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMCI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.

on 01/15. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

