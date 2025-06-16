$SMCI stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SMCI stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $736,850,186 of trading volume.

$SMCI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SMCI:

$SMCI insiders have traded $SMCI stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LIANG CHIU-CHU SARA LIU has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 246,293 shares for an estimated $11,327,187 .

. CHARLES LIANG (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 246,293 shares for an estimated $11,311,881 .

. GEORGE KAO (SVP, OPERATIONS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,120 shares for an estimated $4,923,136 .

. DAVID E WEIGAND (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 67,000 shares for an estimated $2,949,494

ROBERT L BLAIR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,460 shares for an estimated $828,557.

$SMCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $SMCI stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SMCI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SMCI stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMCI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/30 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/02.

on 04/30 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/02. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 01/13.

on 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/08, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

$SMCI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SMCI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025

$SMCI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SMCI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SMCI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $40.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities set a target price of $59.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 George Wang from Barclays set a target price of $34.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Asiya Merchant from Citigroup set a target price of $39.0 on 05/06/2025

