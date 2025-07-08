$SMCI stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SMCI stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $627,500,224 of trading volume.

$SMCI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SMCI (you can track the company live on Quiver's $SMCI stock page ):

$SMCI insiders have traded $SMCI stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LIANG CHIU-CHU SARA LIU has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 546,293 shares for an estimated $24,827,187 .

. CHARLES LIANG (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 546,293 shares for an estimated $24,811,881 .

. GEORGE KAO (SVP, OPERATIONS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,120 shares for an estimated $4,923,136 .

. DAVID E WEIGAND (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 67,000 shares for an estimated $2,949,494

ROBERT L BLAIR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,460 shares for an estimated $828,557.

$SMCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $SMCI stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SMCI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SMCI stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMCI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/30 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/02.

on 04/30 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/02. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 01/13.

on 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/08, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

$SMCI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SMCI recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $SMCI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vijay Rakesh from Super Micro Computer set a target price of $47.0 on 07/03/2025

