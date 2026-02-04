SMCI Soars Post-Earnings: Head Fake, Or Sign of True Recovery?

After a precipitous slide, artificial intelligence (AI) server giant Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) just got some much-needed good news. Since hitting its 52-week closing high near $61 back in July of 2025, Super Micro shares had fallen around 50% through the close on Feb. 3, 2026.

However, since releasing its latest earnings after the close on Feb. 3, investors are cheering. Shares rose around 14% on Feb. 4 in reaction. Still, looking forward, do Super Micro’s results signal that the stock can stage a more robust rebound, or could this name be head-faking investors?

Super Micro Crushes Estimates Across the Board

Super Micro reported astounding growth in its Q2 fiscal year 2026 (FY2026). Note that the company’s fiscal year reporting period is ahead of the calendar period.

Sales came in at $12.7 billion, a massive 123% increase versus the prior year. The company’s growth rate has returned to triple-digit levels after revenue declined 15% in Q1 2026.

Super Micro’s sales crushed estimates of $10.3 billion, which called for growth of approximately 81%.

The company’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) also impressed, coming in at 69 cents. This equated to a growth rate of 17%, compared to estimates of 49 cents and -17% growth.

Additionally, the company’s guidance came in much better than expected. Next quarter, SMCI forecasts sales of at least $12.3 billion and adjusted EPS of at least 60 cents. These handily exceeded estimates of $10.2 billion and 52 cents. Furthermore, Super Micro’s full-year sales estimate is $40 billion, versus forecasts of $36.4 billion. Despite these strong headline figures, diving into the specifics of the company’s results is key to assessing its future.

Gross Margin Tanks, But DCBBS Outlook Indicates Rebound

Super Micro is clearly seeing rabid demand for its products and services, generating huge sales connected to chips from NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). However, that demand has not come without costs. In the quarter, SMCI’s adjusted gross margin fell to 6.4%. This was a 310 basis point drop from Q1 2026, and a 550 basis point drop compared to a year ago. The company said its mix is shifting toward a "large model builder" with pricing leverage, which is pressuring gross margin.

This epitomizes the key issue within Super Micro’s business. At present, the company appears to be a price taker rather than a price setter. Sandwiched between buying high-cost chips from NVIDIA and AMD, and selling assembled systems to extremely large buyers, the company has limited ability to negotiate on price. The company needs to reverse the trend in its gross margin. Notably, SMCI provided a significant source of hope on this front.

Super Micro said that its data center building block solutions (DCBBS) are gaining traction. After providing little detail on DCBBS last quarter, the company said the business line contributed to 4% of profit in the first half of its fiscal 2026. (Note that the company's fiscal year is ahead of the calendar year.) Super Micro sees DCBBS growth accelerating and believes it will account for a “double-digit percentage” of profit by the end of the 2026 calendar year. This is key, as Supermicro says DCBBS gross margins are above 20%, much higher than the company's overall gross margin. As this division grows, the company’s overall gross margin profile can improve.

Analysts Eye Solid Upside in SMCI, But Shares and Needham Target Diverge

So far, updated analyst forecasts on Super Micro remain limited. The tracked consensus price target on SMCI is around $45.30. This figure implies a strong upside potential of 34%.

Notably, though, Needham & Company lowered its price target from $51 to $40 after the results. This figure still implies solid upside potential of 18%, but it is not a great sign to see this analyst cut its target, given SMCI’s Feb. 4 price action. Still, Needham maintained its Buy rating on the stock, which limits the bearishness of this signal.

Overall, Super Micro’s sustained success hinges significantly on DCBBS becoming a much larger part of its business. Early results appear promising, but the company still has a lot to prove, and a hiccup in DCBBS progress could damage SMCI’s narrative.

The stock’s rally could continue in the near term, but the company needs to show more concrete evidence of DCBBS success to support its long-term prospects.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.