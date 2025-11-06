SMCI Q1 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Super Micro Computer SMCI came out with first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of 35 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25%. The bottom line declined 52% year over year.

SMCI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing the same on one occasion, with the average surprise being 5.8%.

Super Micro Computer posted revenues of $5.02 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.56%. The top line declined 15.5% year over year.

SMCI’s Quarter in Detail

Coming to SMCI’s customer verticals, revenues from OEM Appliance and Large Data Center (approximately 68% of total revenues) were $3.4 billion, up 25% year over year but down 6% sequentially. Revenues from the Enterprise/Channel segment (around 31% of total revenues) totaled $1.5 billion, reflecting a 51% year-over-year decline and a 25% sequential decline. The Emerging 5G, Telco, Edge, and IoT segment contributed the remaining 1% of total revenues.

By geography, the United States accounted for 37% of total sales, which declined 57% year over year. Asia represented 46% of revenues, showing a 143% year-over-year surge, driven by hyperscale data center expansion in the region. Europe contributed 14%, up 11% year over year, while the Rest of the World represented 3%, increasing 56% from the prior-year quarter.

SMCI’s non-GAAP gross margin was 9.5% compared with 13.1% a year ago and 9.6% in the prior quarter. The decline reflects an unfavorable customer and product mix, particularly heavier shipments of lower-margin hyperscale and GPU racks. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $203 million, down 2% year over year.

Operating expenses remained elevated due to continued investments in next-generation AI systems, Datacenter Building Block Solutions, and the expansion of production capacity in Malaysia, Taiwan, Europe, and the United States.

SMCI’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sept. 30, 2025, total cash and cash equivalents were $4.2 billion compared with $5.17 billion in the previous quarter. SMCI’s total bank debt and convertible notes stood at $4.8 billion.

The company reported a negative operating cash flow of $918 million and capital expenditures of $32 million.

SMCI’s Guidance for Q2

For second-quarter fiscal 2026, SMCI expects net sales between $10 billion and $11 billion and non-GAAP diluted EPS of 46 cents to 54 cents. For fiscal 2026, SMCI raised its revenue outlook to at least $36 billion, up from the prior guidance of $33 billion.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, SMCI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Reddit Inc. RDDT, Credo Technology Group CRDO and Amphenol APH are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the Zacks Computer and Technology sector. Impinj, Credo Technology Group and Amphenol sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Reddit Inc.’s full-year 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.01 per share, revised upward by 6.9% over the past seven days and suggests a year-over-year increase of 160.4%. Reddit shares have soared 14.9% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Credo Technology Group’s fiscal 2026 earnings has been revised upward by a cent over the past 30 days to $2.04 per share, calling for an increase of 191.4% year over year. Credo Technology Group shares have rallied 144.3% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphenol’s full-year 2025 earnings has been revised upward to $3.22 per share from $3.03 per share over the past 30 days, implying 70.4% year-over-year growth. Amphenol shares have risen 96.8% year to date.

