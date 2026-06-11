SMCI Plunges 32% in a Year: Time to Hold or Fold the Stock?

Super Micro Computer SMCI shares have lost 32.4% in a year, underperforming the Zacks Computer- Storage Devices industry and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 546.7% and 42.8%, respectively.

SMCI 12-Month Performance Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This decline in stock price has made SMCI shares trade at a discount. SMCI shares trade at a price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 0.35x compared to the broader industry’s 4.07x.

SMCI Forward 12-Month (P/S) Valuation Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Given these dynamics, let's examine the fundamentals of SMCI stock and see if it’s the right time to invest in this stock.

SMCI Rides on AI-Datacenter Momentum

Super Micro Computer is benefiting from a rapid surge in global AI infrastructure spending, driven by hyperscalers, NeoCloud providers, sovereign AI initiatives, AI factories and enterprise customers as they deploy next-generation AI workloads. SMCI has rapidly transformed itself from a traditional server manufacturer into a full-stack AI infrastructure and end-to-end data center solutions provider through its expanding Data Center Building Block Solutions portfolio.

SMCI’s backlog and order activity remain at record levels, supported by industry-wide AI infrastructure demand and ongoing shortages of GPUs, CPUs and memory. The company continues to benefit from close relationships with major semiconductor vendors, especially NVIDIA NVDA, AMD, Intel and Arm. Management stated that SMCI is currently shipping high-volume NVIDIA GB300 NVL72, HGX B300, RTX6000Pro and AMD MI350/355 rack-scale systems worldwide while simultaneously preparing for next-generation Vera Rubin AI systems, AMD Helios platforms and Arm-based AGI infrastructure.

SMCI is on track to scale rack production capacity to more than 6,000 AI racks per month by the end of fiscal 2026, including 3,000 direct liquid cooling racks monthly. SMCI is already shipping 150kW AI racks in volume and preparing 250kW and 500kW rack solutions to support future high-density AI training and inference workloads. Management also highlighted that the company’s global AI infrastructure facilities now support roughly 75 megawatts of capacity worldwide.

SMCI is aggressively scaling its manufacturing footprint to support rising AI infrastructure demand globally. The company is expanding facilities across Silicon Valley, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Texas/Mexico and the Middle East. SMCI’s massive expansion plans and demand for its infrastructure support create a need for its data center management and orchestration suite, including SuperCloud Composer and SuperCloud Director. Revenues from the software product line increased to $46 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2026. The company was only able to generate less than $10 million each quarter earlier.

Super Micro Computer Grapples With Near-Term Headwinds

Despite SMCI’s extraordinary growth trajectory, competitive pressure, working capital strain and regulatory risks remain key concerns for the company. SMCI remains highly dependent on AI infrastructure spending cycles, with AI GPU-related platforms accounting for more than 80% of quarterly revenues.

Such concentration exposes the company to fluctuations in AI capital expenditure trends, GPU supply dynamics and hyperscaler deployment cycles. Furthermore, SMCI continues to rely heavily on a small number of large customers. During the third quarter, one large data center customer represented 27% of total revenues while another enterprise customer accounted for 10%.

The company’s rapid expansion has also created significant working capital and balance sheet strain. Inventory surged to $11.1 billion at the end of the third quarter from $10.6 billion in the previous quarter and $4.68 billion at fiscal 2025-end as SMCI aggressively built inventory to support AI rack demand and mitigate supply chain constraints. SMCI’s days inventory outstanding increased sharply to 106 days from 63 days sequentially.

SMCI also reported a substantial negative operating cash flow of $6.6 billion during the third quarter of fiscal 2026 and negative free cash flow of $6.7 billion due to elevated inventory levels, reductions in accounts payable and growing receivables balances. Super Micro Computer’s gross margin volatility remains another major concern. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the company reported a non-GAAP gross margin of 10.1%, up from 6.4% in the previous quarter and 9.7% a year ago.

Furthermore, the competition in the AI infrastructure market is intensifying rapidly. Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE and Dell Technologies DELL continue investing aggressively in AI infrastructure platforms and integrated rack-scale deployments. Dell’s AI Factory initiative with NVIDIA and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s ProLiant, Synergy and liquid cooling offerings remain an overhang on SMCI. These factors have led SMCI’s bottom line to be volatile throughout 2025 and 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SMCI’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share has been pegged at $2.56, indicating a year-over-year increase of 24%. The estimates have remained unchanged over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: Hold SMCI Stock Now

While Super Micro Computer remains well-positioned to benefit from the AI infrastructure boom through its strong execution and expanding rack-scale portfolio, elevated inventory levels, partnership with NVIDIA, negative free cash flow and increasing customer concentration warrant caution. At the same time, intensifying competition from Dell Technologies and Hewlett Packard Enterprise in AI systems and integrated data center solutions could pressure future growth and margins. Despite its attractive valuation, investors may be better served by holding the stock until execution and cash flow trends improve. Given these dynamics, we suggest investors retain this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.