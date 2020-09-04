SMCI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.39, changing hands as low as $24.92 per share. Super Micro Computer Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMCI's low point in its 52 week range is $15.76 per share, with $33.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.63.

