SMCI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $657.79, changing hands as low as $582.46 per share. Super Micro Computer Inc shares are currently trading down about 8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMCI's low point in its 52 week range is $226.59 per share, with $1229 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $621.57. The SMCI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

