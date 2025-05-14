SMCI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.00, changing hands as high as $46.57 per share. Super Micro Computer Inc shares are currently trading up about 17.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMCI's low point in its 52 week range is $17.25 per share, with $101.402 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.40. The SMCI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

